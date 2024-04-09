Watch Purdue's Camden Heide throw down a highlight reel dunk in the national championship

The Purdue men's basketball team is down in the second half of the national championship against UConn, but Camden Heide got the Boilermaker faithful on their feet with a highlight reel dunk.

With 16:41 left in the game, Heide threw down a dunk off a missed shot by Zach Edey. That has been Heide's lone basket of the game.

LIVE: Purdue trails UConn in Final Four championship game

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball's Camden Heide throws down a monster dunk vs. UConn