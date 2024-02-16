LIVE: Purdue basketball holds off Minnesota 84-76 in Big Ten action

Purdue basketball goes for its ninth straight win and Minnesota seeks a bounce-back they meet in Big Ten action.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) own a multiple-game lead in the Big Ten standings after disposing of rival Indiana. Minnesota (15-8, 6-6, sixth place) led Iowa by 20 points in the second half before falling 90-85 over the weekend.

Purdue has defeated Minnesota in three straight matchups, including blowouts at West Lafayette and Minneapolis last season.

Final: Purdue 84, Minnesota 76

Purdue holds off Minnesota for its 9th straight victory.

Zach Edey has 24 points and 15 rebounds, his 9th straight double-double and 57th in his career. Braden Smith has 16 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Mason Gillis scores 14 on 4 3-pointers and Lance Jones adds 12.

The Boilermakers' free throw woes continue (19-of-32, 59.4%) and they force just 5 Minnesota turnovers. Purdue has its familiar rebounding edge (44-26).

Dawson Garcia scores 24 points, Mike Mitchell Jr. 14 and Cam Christie 13 for Minnesota. All hit at least 3 3s, though the Gophers cool off (11-of-23) after a scorching first half (9-of-15).

Next: Purdue takes on Ohio State, which recently fired coach Chris Holtmann, on Sunday.

1:13 left 2H: Purdue 82, Minnesota 74

Zach Edey picks up his 4th foul with 3:09 remaining. However, Pharrell Payne misses both free throws, and the crowd gets free chicken sandwiches.

3:32 left 2H: Purdue 75, Minnesota 71

Elijah Hawkins' free throws with 4:16 left are his first points of the game and pulls Minnesota within 73-71.

Lance Jones' fast-break dunk puts Purdue ahead 70-60.

7:56 left 2H: Purdue 66, Minnesota 60

Zach Edey gets 2 free throws on Jack Wilson's hook-and-hold foul with 8:34 to go.

Purdue leads 66-60 with the ball.



Edey with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Smith has 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. pic.twitter.com/dJSY1QNCcS — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 16, 2024

Minnesota big man Pharrell Payne picks up his 4th foul with 10:40 remaining. Lance Jones' free throws give Purdue a 63-55 lead on a 15-1 run.

12:00 left 2H: Purdue 59, Minnesota 55

Zach Edey is up to 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Edey's dunk with 13:12 to go caps a 7-point run and puts Purdue up 55-54. He picks his 3rd foul on the next play.

14:04 left 2H: Minnesota 54, Purdue 50

Minnesota is 10-of-18 on 3-pointers, Purdue 6-of-11.

Purdue is 10-of-17 on free throws, Minnesota 4-of-5.

18:06 left 2H: Minnesota 45, Purdue 43

Purdue is on an 8-0 run. Timeout, Minnesota.

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson picks up a technical foul with 18:56 left. He believes Zach Edey fouled Pharrell Payne on an alley-oop, but there was no call.

Minnesota HC Ben Johnson is HEATED and receives a technical pic.twitter.com/yKVHzlaVuU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2024

Payne posts up Edey and scores to start the second half.

Halftime: Minnesota 43, Purdue 35

Purdue has turnover issues with 7 to Minnesota's 1. Braden Smith has 8 points, and Zach Edey – saddled with foul trouble – has 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Mike Mitchell Jr. has 12 points (4 3-pointers) and Cam Christie 11 (3 3s) for the Gophers. Minnesota is 9-of-16 on 3s, more than it averages per game.

Minnesota led Iowa by 20 points earlier in the week before losing. In three recent wins, the Gophers struggled early before rallying.

Minnesota is firing on all cylinders 🔥 @GopherMBB pic.twitter.com/hbta5VTYF0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2024

2:04 left 1H: Minnesota 41, Purdue 33

Mason Gillis' 3 is the only dent in Minnesota's offensive onslaught. Another Purdue timeout.

3:51 left 1H: Minnesota 33, Purdue 30

Dawson Garcia hits a long 3 for a 33-30 lead, completing an 11-0 Minnesota over 2:15. Timeout, Purdue. The Gophers are 7-of-13 on 3s.

Cam Christie is 3-of-3 on 3-pointers and has 11 points for Minnesota. Braden Smith scores 5 in a row and is up to 8 points.

7:42 left 1H: Purdue 25, Minnesota 19

Trey Kaufman-Renn has 6 points and Caleb Furst 5. Who needs Zach Edey? (wink emoji)

Minnesota's Dawson Garcia has 2 fouls.

Braden Smith goads a Minnesota player into a foul as the shot clock is running out, then hits 3 free throws.

11:40 left 1H: Purdue 19, Minnesota 12

Purdue posts up Caleb Furst on his first offensive play, and he gets an and-1.

Zach Edey picks up his 2nd foul at the 13:36 mark, and Furst comes off the bench. Dawson Garcia gets the and-1 on the play, pulling Minnesota within 16-11.

15:11 left 1H: Purdue 16, Minnesota 5

Purdue is 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Minnesota is 2-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep.

Zach Edey scores Purdue's first 5 points, then he feeds Trey Kaufman-Renn for a layup for a 7-0 lead.

Purdue vs. Minnesota starting lineups

Purdue: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones.

Minnesota: Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne, Mike Mitchell Jr., Cam Christie, Elijah Hawkins.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,091 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,128 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 203

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota?

8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Minnesota on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 16.5 points

Over/under: 144.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -2500, Minnesota +1150

Purdue basketball schedule

