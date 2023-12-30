LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky updates, score, highlights from Mackey Arena

The Purdue basketball team is back as being the No. 1 team in the nation after a win over Arizona on Dec. 16.

Since then, the Boilermakers (11-1) cruised to a 100-57 victory over Jacksonville on Dec. 21. Up next is Eastern Kentucky (4-8) today. Will Purdue extend its win streak to five games?

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

11:37 left 1H: Purdue distances itself a little

After leading 7-6 at the previous break, Purdue now leads by 7 points. Both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have 4 points.

Purdue 17, Eastern Kentucky 10

15:35 left 1H: Purdue is a close one early on

Eastern Kentucky is giving Purdue all it can handle early on. The Colonels trail by just 1 point. Braden Smith leads the Boilermakers with 4 points.

Purdue 7, Eastern Kentucky 6

Purdue basketball start time vs. Eastern Kentucky

7 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

