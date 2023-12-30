LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky updates, score, highlights from Mackey Arena
The Purdue basketball team is back as being the No. 1 team in the nation after a win over Arizona on Dec. 16.
Since then, the Boilermakers (11-1) cruised to a 100-57 victory over Jacksonville on Dec. 21. Up next is Eastern Kentucky (4-8) today. Will Purdue extend its win streak to five games?
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
11:37 left 1H: Purdue distances itself a little
After leading 7-6 at the previous break, Purdue now leads by 7 points. Both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have 4 points.
Purdue 17, Eastern Kentucky 10
15:35 left 1H: Purdue is a close one early on
Eastern Kentucky is giving Purdue all it can handle early on. The Colonels trail by just 1 point. Braden Smith leads the Boilermakers with 4 points.
Purdue 7, Eastern Kentucky 6
Jones drops it in for a quick bucket! 🔥 @LanceBuckets x @Boilerball pic.twitter.com/22kBZXieEK
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 30, 2023
Purdue basketball start time vs. Eastern Kentucky
7 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball news
How to watch: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky TV, radio, streaming
Assistant coach: PJ Thompson gave up pro playing career to coach, now leads Purdue basketball's offense
'We've been very efficient': Purdue basketball's offense hits historic run of points
Purdue vs. Jacksonville: Purdue basketball shows no hangover from Arizona, hits 100 points for 1st time in 2 years
Purdue star Zach Edey: 'Still haven’t missed a three in my career'
Trimester report: Depth a strength, defending athletic guards is not
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky live updates, score, highlights