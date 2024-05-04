LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1

In-Race Notes

Race Day Live is underway on Peacock.tv,

Eli Tomac chose Denver as a fitting venue to announce he will complete the 2024 SuperMotocross season with a full ride in Pro Motocross and the SMX playoffs.

Benny Bloss scored points for Beta Motorcycles in the last 14 rounds but suffered a practice crash and will not complete the Supercross season.

Two storylines we'll be following in Denver are the championship races. RJ Hampshire leads Levi Kitchen in 250 by a mere two points; Jett Lawrence holds a 12-point advantage over Cooper Webb.

Qualification

450s

Because of the altitude, Supercross allows the riders to do a mock gate drop in both sessions, and Jett Lawrence gets out first.

Chase Sexton was the first rider to crack the 55-second mark with a 54.691, but he was eclipsed by Lawrence (54.596) on his final lap.

Sexton held onto second, with Hunter Lawrence (55.508) in third.

Cooper Webb needs to find some speed in the next session. He's fourth, with Jason Anderson rounding out the top five.

Eli Tomac is back in ninth.

250s

The 250 West division, Group A riders are lining up for their first qualification session.

Levi Kitchen needs to make up two points on RJ Hampshire and he was fastest in Free Practice.

Nate Thrasher puts his Yamaha at the top of the board with a time of 57.343.

Kitchen is second with Jordon Smith slotting into third.

Jo Shimoda lands fourth as Hampshire could only manage the fifth-fastest time.

Eli Tomac will compete in 2024 Pro Motocross, SuperMotocross World Championships

Eli Tomac’s original contract for 2024 was Supercross only.

Dan Beaver ,

