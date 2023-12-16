Advertisement

LIVE IU basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas updates, score, highlights from Assembly Hall

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

The Indiana men's basketball team faces one of its toughest tests this season in Kansas.

IU (7-2) is coming off a 104-76 defeat to Auburn. It won't get any easier today as the Jayhawks (9-1) are ranked second in the nation.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Zion Brown and Michael Niziolek will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Kansas?

12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Kansas on?

TV: CBS, with Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analysis)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 200 (Kansas feed), 385 and 975, Varsity Network, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

12:30 p.m., CBS

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

TBA, B1G+ app

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kansas live updates, score, video highlights