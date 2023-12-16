LIVE IU basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas updates, score, highlights from Assembly Hall

The Indiana men's basketball team faces one of its toughest tests this season in Kansas.

IU (7-2) is coming off a 104-76 defeat to Auburn. It won't get any easier today as the Jayhawks (9-1) are ranked second in the nation.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Zion Brown and Michael Niziolek will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Kansas?

12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Kansas on?

TV: CBS, with Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analysis)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 200 (Kansas feed), 385 and 975, Varsity Network, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news

How to watch: Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas start time, TV, streaming

Film breakdown: What IU basketball should expect from No. 2 Kansas on Saturday

IU basketball report card: This work-in-progress requires a lot of work

IU vs. Auburn: Marquee matchups IU wanted so badly need to be more than annual pre-Christmas humbling

Loss to Auburn: Did Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s early substitutions set stage for blowout?

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day location, opponent time, TV Oct. 29, Sunday vs. Indianapolis (exhibition) W, 74-52 Nov. 3, Friday vs. Marian (exhibition) W, 94-61 Nov. 7, Tuesday vs. Florida Gulf Coast W, 69-63 Nov. 12, Sunday vs. Army W, 72-64 Nov. 16, Thursday vs. Wright State W, 89-80 Nov. 19, Sunday vs. Connecticut in New York L, 77-57 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Louisville or Texas in New York W, 74-66 Nov. 26, Sunday vs. Harvard in Indianapolis W, 89-76 Dec. 1, Friday vs. Maryland W, 65-53 Dec. 5, Tuesday at Michigan W, 78-75 Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Auburn in Atlanta L, 104-76 Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Kansas 12:30 p.m., CBS Dec. 19, Tuesday vs. Morehead State 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 21, Thursday vs. North Alabama 8:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Kennesaw State TBA, B1G+ app Jan. 3, Wednesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., BTN Jan. 6, Saturday vs. Ohio State 8 p.m., Fox Jan. 9, Tuesday at Rutgers 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 12, Friday vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 16, Tuesday vs. Purdue 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 19, Friday at Wisconsin 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 27, Saturday at Illinois 3 p.m., Fox Jan. 30, Tuesday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Feb. 3, Saturday vs. Penn State Noon, FS1 Feb. 6, Tuesday at Ohio State 7 p.m., Peacock Feb. 10, Saturday at Purdue 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 18, Sunday vs. Northwestern 3 p.m., FS1 Feb. 21, Wednesday vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 24, Saturday at Penn State Noon, BTN Feb. 27, Tuesday vs. Wisconsin 7 p.m., Peacock March 3, Sunday at Maryland 2 p.m., CBS March 6, Wednesday at Minnesota 9 p.m., BTN March 10, Sunday vs. Michigan State 4:30 p.m., CBS March 13-17 Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kansas live updates, score, video highlights