LIVE IU basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas updates, score, highlights from Assembly Hall
The Indiana men's basketball team faces one of its toughest tests this season in Kansas.
IU (7-2) is coming off a 104-76 defeat to Auburn. It won't get any easier today as the Jayhawks (9-1) are ranked second in the nation.
Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Zion Brown and Michael Niziolek will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Kansas?
12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Kansas on?
TV: CBS, with Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analysis)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 200 (Kansas feed), 385 and 975, Varsity Network, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball news
How to watch: Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas start time, TV, streaming
Film breakdown: What IU basketball should expect from No. 2 Kansas on Saturday
IU basketball report card: This work-in-progress requires a lot of work
IU vs. Auburn: Marquee matchups IU wanted so badly need to be more than annual pre-Christmas humbling
Loss to Auburn: Did Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s early substitutions set stage for blowout?
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
12:30 p.m., CBS
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
TBA, B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kansas live updates, score, video highlights