LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark updates, stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever is still in preseason mode, but fans are ready to see Caitlin Clark make her debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as a WNBA player.

Indiana lost its opening exhibition game to the Dallas Wings on May 3, 79-76. Clark led the way with 21 points.

Tonight, the Fever play the dream in the final preseason game. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

When does the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark play tonight?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game on?

This game is available through WNBA League Pass. More information is available here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark news

'It changes everything': Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever react to WNBA move to charter flights

Future stars: How Caitlin Clark is inspiring Indiana's next generation of girls basketball stars

League changes: WNBA plans to provide full-time charter flights for Indiana Fever, league teams this season

What to know: How and when to watch Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever

'A different glimpse for fans': What to expect from Caitlin Clark ESPN+ docuseries.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream live updates, Caitlin Clark stats