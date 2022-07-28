LIV Golf: How to watch on TV, schedule details and the players involved

LIV Golf tour 2022 how watch on TV, team names Players Dustin Johnson lee westwood prize money how to watch live Invitational Series

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour and DP World Tour should hold talks with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series as the escalating tension between the circuits is "splitting the game".

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are among a number of top players who have joined the breakaway series, which brought suspensions and fines from the US-based and European tours. Sergio Garcia has resigned his membership of the DP World Tour, saying he "did not feel loved".

Open champion Cameron Smith also refused to deny he was considering joining LIV and compatriot Greg Norman, with the rebel series seeking to take advantage of a nine-month break before the next major.

Henrik Stenson has lost the European Ryder Cup captaincy for 2023 after defecting to the rebel series.

Four-time major winner McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the breakaway circuit but said now was the time to find common ground.

"That needs to happen," McIlroy said when asked whether peace talks should take place. "I wish it hadn't got that messy... In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn't have made it as messy.

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but... all the narrative isn't good. It's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together."

Which players have signed up?

Brooks Koepka has become one of the Saudi rebel circuit’s highest-profile signings and he played in the first LIV Series event on US soil.

The four-time major winner joined brother Chase on Greg Norman's breakaway tour and made his LIV debut in Portland, Oregon. Koepka's switch is another blow to the US Ryder Cup team, who will face five members of 2018 team and three from 2021 being deemed ineligible for next year’s match in Rome.

Dustin Johnson, another former world No 1, signed for an £120 million ($150m) up-front fee and Koepka will have also commanded a seven-figure sum. He takes his place alongside not only Johnson, but also Phil Mickelson, Sergio García, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Abraham Ancer, who has been unveiled as a capture.

In one of the most significant moves to date, the rebel series has landed former Open champion Henrik Stenson, with the Swede removed as Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain.

Another major champion arrived with the news two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson had joined the tour.

Where are the eight LIV Golf events?

The breakaway circuit began at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, with the second event won by Branden Grace in Portland, Oregon. There are now two more stops in the US, before events in Bangkok and Saudi Arabia, then the tour finishes at Trump Doral in Miami at the end of October.

What is the format?

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players, which was determined by a draft.

The first seven regular season events will consist of three 54-hole events, with no cut and shotgun starts, while the final event will be a four-day team matchplay knockout.

LIV then plans 10 events in 2023 followed by "a full season" of 14 tournaments in 2024 and 2025.

Centurion, like the other seven events in 2022, is being classed by chief executive Greg Norman as "baiter tournaments", aiming to lure big names who have so far resisted the circuit's overtures.

What is the prize money?

LIV Golf says the total prize purse for its eight events "will reach an unprecedented $255 million" (£204m).

The first seven regular season events will have a prize pool of $25m (£20m), with the individual winner receiving $4m (£3.2m), the last-placed finisher collecting $120,000 (£96,000) and a team event dishing out $5m (£4m).

At the season-ending eighth event, teams will compete for a share of $50m (£40m) in prize money.

Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf - GETTY IMAGES

How to watch

Coverage is being streamed on the organisation's website as well as on YouTube and Facebook, with Arlo White anchoring a three-person broadcast booth.

Why is it controversial?

The Saudi-backed circuit is on a collision course with the two main Tours - the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - who have refused to grant permission to players to appear in the rebel events.

Ian Poulter has successfully challenged the DP Tour's ban, meaning he was controversially reinstated in the Scottish Open, but there are expectations of more legal proceedings ahead.

LIV chief executive Norman has also been criticised for heading up the breakaway circuit, with its Saudi investors accused of "sportswashing" the country’s poor human rights record.

However, Norman said LIV Golf was "independent" and the Saudis were "not my bosses". The Australian told Sky Sports: "We [LIV Golf] are independent. I do not answer to Saudi Arabia. I can categorically tell you, that’s not the case. I do not answer to MBS."

What are the plans for next year?

In July, LIV confirmed that the 2023 schedule would be expanded to 14 events but insisted these would not clash with golf's major championships. While the exact dates and locations are yet to be announced, LIV say they want to increase their footprint across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

The 48 players competing in each event will still be split into 12 four-man teams, and there will be continue to be no cut, 54 holes and a shotgun start.

There will be a combined prize pot of $405million (£332million).

What is the latest news?

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect "in light of decisions made in relation to his personal circumstances".

The Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain.

"Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson's tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 to October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect," said a Ryder Cup Europe statement.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.

"Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."