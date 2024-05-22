LIV Golf announces Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas will host 2024 Team Championship

At the halfway point of its 2024 schedule, LIV Golf has announced where the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship will be.

Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas, about 20 minutes outside of Dallas, will host the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship, set for Sept. 20-22. Last year, the event was in Miami at Trump National Doral. Now, the league in its third season is heading to Texas for its finale.

Maridoe is T-10 in Golfweek’s Best ranking of private courses in Texas. The course can tip out at more than 7,800 yards.

“Our LIV Golf players are looking forward to playing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with its great golf tradition,” LIV CEO Greg Norman said in a release. “Texas is legendary for producing and hosting great golfers who set a high bar while competing for championships. Our LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club will be a great experience for our players and all the fans in attendance.”

The LIV Golf Team Championship is comprised of three days of stroke and match play. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC won the team title at Doral.

Last month, LIV Golf announced Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois, will host the 2024 Individual Championship the week prior, ending the league’s two-year relationship with Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

“Members of Maridoe Golf Club are pleased to host the LIV Golf Team Championship in September,” Maridoe Golf Club Founder Albert Huddleston said. “Maridoe has been honored to previously host the Southern Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Amateur, East West Cup Matches, USGA Women’s Four-Ball Championship as well as two 2020 COVID tournaments won by Scottie Scheffler and Brandon Wu. Maridoe is designed to be an enjoyable but demanding member’s club while always ready to provide a great test for elite golfers to entertain golf enthusiasts.”

The 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship will be LIV’s second event in Texas this year, following LIV Golf Houston in June, the next event on the schedule. It’s set a week before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

