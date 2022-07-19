LIV Golf announces field for event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leaves three spots open for new players

Get ready for three more players to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded upstart circuit announced the field for its upcoming third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” Teams have yet to be finalized, as well.

Paul Casey, a former UNICEF ambassador who once spoke out against competing in Saudi Arabia, will make his debut in the 54-hole, no cut team and player competition that boasts $25 million in prize money due to its backing from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Speculation has run rampant on who will be the next to make the move to LIV after British Open champion Cameron Smith’s non-denial when asked if he was joining the upstart series.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that,” said Smith. “I think that’s pretty not that good. I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

More: A week at a LIV Golf event

Report: Longtime NBC/Golf Channel broadcaster bound for LIV Golf

Others who have been linked to LIV include fellow Aussies Adam Scott and Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson.

Meet the confirmed field competing at LIV Golf Bedminster:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig (am)

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Story continues

List