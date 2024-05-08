Little City Roller Derby hosting youth clinic next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kids have the chance to learn how to skate and partake in a roller derby at a clinic next week.

Little City Roller Derby out of Bristol is hosting that youth clinic on Monday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 15. It’s 6-9 p.m. both nights.

Veronica Watson joined Good Morning Tri-Cities with the details on how to sign up and what the kids will learn.

The clinic is for kids ages 10-17. It’s $15 per night or $25 for both.

Those who attend will also receive entry to Little City’s Black and Blue scrimmage game on May 19.

