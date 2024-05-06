Listen Now! Spring football in Florida is here. Jon Santucci tells you what you need to know

The state of Florida has more than 500 high school football teams.

According to data culled from saturdaydownsouth.com, Florida ranks fifth in the nation with 40,606 high school football players.

If you’re wondering, Illinois, California, Texas and Ohio have more.

Nonetheless, that’s a lot of football players.

According to the same website, Florida has the highest percentage of players who go on to play in the FBS in college. The Sunshine State ranks second overall in number of players heading to the FBS.

In other words, that’s a lot of players to keep up with.

With spring football under way and spring games occurring in the coming days and weeks, many of those young men have their eyes on being the next players from the state to head to college to play football.

Tyrone Giscombe has taken over interim head football coach at Rockledge High, replacing Wayne Younger. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Some are already on college radars, with offers and commitments made throughout the state.

Others will break through this year, going from unknown to a sought after commodity.

It’s a hard job keeping track of them.

But one person does as good a job as anybody in keeping tabs on all of them, and that’s Jon Santucci, the USA Today State of Florida high school sports and recruiting reporter.

Jon travels the state and studies the players to help bring the most pertinent information to fans around the state.

On this week’s “The State of Florida Sports Podcast,” join returns to talk about all things high school football related. With a smattering of college football, as well.

Jon will tell us which schools will be among the best in the state in 2024.

He’ll talk about changes made by the FHSAA to the classifications around the state. Metro and Suburban classifications are going away in favor of school-size classifications, the way things were before the prior two years.

"When you when you see a team like Chaminade Madonna being the No. 2 team in the nation and they're in the smallest classification in Florida, then clearly your enrollment doesn't matter," Jon says during the podcast. "Miami Central a couple of years ago won one of the national championships in the country, they were in a smaller class. So clearly enrollment size should not be a factor when you're one of the best teams in the country."

He’ll talk about the three letters that have everyone around the state a bit scared — and confused: NIL.

"I don't have a problem with it," he said. "You know, we live in a in a free market, and we're getting it for college players."

And he’ll talk about recent recruiting classes of the state’s big college football programs, as well as some state players who were selected in the recent NFL Draft.

That and much more.

