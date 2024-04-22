Advertisement

The list of top 18 money winners in PGA Tour history has plenty of surprises

There’s a lot of money to be made in professional golf.

Tiger Woods maintains his overall lead atop the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. He is the first golfer to surpass the $120,000,000 mark in on-course career earnings and the only one over the $100 million mark. Phil Mickelson, before departing for the LIV Golf League, surpassed the $90 million mark. Rory McIlroy is third on this list as he has gone past $80 million.

With the bigger pots at stake in the PGA Tour’s signature events, expect a lot of movement up in the next few years on this list.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top money earners of all-time, as measured by on-course winnings. Some of the names may surprise you.

Editor’s note: This list is updated through the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Ernie Els - $49,385,600

Ernie Els
Ernie Els

Rickie Fowler - $49,651,954

2023 Open Championship
Rickie Fowler looks on from the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Hideki Matsuyama - $50,171,691

2024 Genesis Invitational
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan high-fives fans as he walks to the trophy ceremony after winning the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm - $51,6036,851

2023 Open Championship
Jon Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Sergio Garcia - $54,576,690

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
Sergio Garcia looks on from the sixth hole during the first day of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas - $57,057,380

2022 PGA Championship
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Kuchar - $58,849,967

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii
Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Day - $59,384,085

2024 Genesis Invitational
Jason Day of Australia putts on the eighth green during the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler $61,258,464

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler wins the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth - $62,180,604

2023 WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth hits from the 11th fairway during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose - $62,481,391

2024 Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Adam Scott - $64,290,490

2023 Genesis Invitational
Adam Scott with caddie Steve Williams before hitting from the fourth hole tee during the first round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Vijay Singh - $71,281,216

Photo by Andrew Redington/Allsport
Photo by Andrew Redington/Allsport

Jim Furyk - $71,507,269

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge
Jim Furyk plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. (Photo: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Dustin Johnson - $75,417,837

Masters Tournament 2020
Masters Tournament 2020

Rory McIlroy - $81,810,229

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory Mcllroy hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson - $96,644,310

PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson walks through the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods - $120,999,166

2022 Masters
Tiger Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on near the 15th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

