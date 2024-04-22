The list of top 18 money winners in PGA Tour history has plenty of surprises

There’s a lot of money to be made in professional golf.

Tiger Woods maintains his overall lead atop the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. He is the first golfer to surpass the $120,000,000 mark in on-course career earnings and the only one over the $100 million mark. Phil Mickelson, before departing for the LIV Golf League, surpassed the $90 million mark. Rory McIlroy is third on this list as he has gone past $80 million.

With the bigger pots at stake in the PGA Tour’s signature events, expect a lot of movement up in the next few years on this list.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top money earners of all-time, as measured by on-course winnings. Some of the names may surprise you.

Editor’s note: This list is updated through the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Ernie Els - $49,385,600

Ernie Els

Rickie Fowler - $49,651,954

Rickie Fowler looks on from the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Hideki Matsuyama - $50,171,691

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan high-fives fans as he walks to the trophy ceremony after winning the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm - $51,6036,851

Jon Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Sergio Garcia - $54,576,690

Sergio Garcia looks on from the sixth hole during the first day of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas - $57,057,380

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Kuchar - $58,849,967

Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Day - $59,384,085

Jason Day of Australia putts on the eighth green during the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler $61,258,464

Scottie Scheffler wins the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth - $62,180,604

Jordan Spieth hits from the 11th fairway during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose - $62,481,391

Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Adam Scott - $64,290,490

Adam Scott with caddie Steve Williams before hitting from the fourth hole tee during the first round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Vijay Singh - $71,281,216

Photo by Andrew Redington/Allsport

Jim Furyk - $71,507,269

Jim Furyk plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. (Photo: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Dustin Johnson - $75,417,837

Masters Tournament 2020

Rory McIlroy - $81,810,229

Rory Mcllroy hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson - $96,644,310

Phil Mickelson walks through the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods - $120,999,166

Tiger Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on near the 15th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Source: pgatour.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek