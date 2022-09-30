NFL injury report: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Saints WR Michael Thomas ruled out for Week 4

Some big NFL names are already out or extremely questionable with Week 4 just a few days away. Teams' top wideouts, running backs and even a few quarterbacks could miss the next slate of games with various ailments.

Here's a brief breakdown of the biggest injuries and their current statuses.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell ruled out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for Week 4 on Friday after St. Brown suffered an ankle in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. St. Brown told reporters Thursday he wasn't sure if he'd be able to play against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

"It definitely was hurting out there on Sunday," St. Brown said regarding his injury. "Like I said, I never really dealt with a sprained ankle, but when I was cutting and stuff, it was definitely hurting but I just pushed through. The adrenaline definitely helped a bit, but I had to push through and finish that game."

It's a big loss for a Lions offense that looks like it'll be without running back D'Andre Swift as well, who missed Thursday's practice with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Saints injuries: WR Michael Thomas out, QB Jameis Winston doubtful

The Saints already ruled out receiver Michael Thomas for Week 4 in London against the Minnesota Vikings with a foot injury after he didn't practice all week. Winston, meanwhile, missed three straight days of practice time this week with back and ankle injuries. Backup Andy Dalton will likely start against Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday morning.

Running back Alvin Kamara was limited all week with a rib injury but is questionable for the game.

Buccaneers injuries: WR Chris Godwin is a game-time decision

The Buccaneers could be without Chris Godwin for a third consecutive game while he recovers from a hamstring injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said Godwin, as well as fellow wideout Julio Jones and tackle Donovan Smith, will be game-time decisions for the Sunday night bout with the Kansas City Chiefs. Receiver Breshad Perriman is doubtful to play.

Panthers injuries: RB Christian McCaffrey questionable

McCaffrey popped up on the injury report this week after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a thigh injury. He practiced Friday, but the Panthers listed him as questionable and head coach Matt Rhule said he is "very hopeful" McCaffrey will play against the Arizona Cardinals.

The hope for the Panthers today is that RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) practices at least on a limited basis and can attempt to play on Sunday, per league source. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 30, 2022

Falcons injuries: RB Cordarrelle Patterson questionable

Patterson reportedly returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a knee injury. The team listed him as questionable for Week 4. Veteran Damien Williams or rookie Tyler Allgeier would be the next in line for touches if Patterson can't play.

Vikings injuries: RB Dalvin Cook expected to play with shoulder injury

Dalvin Cook was not listed on the Vikings' injury report ahead of the team's Week 4 match with the Saints in London despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. He practiced fully on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice and is "excited about the opportunity this week," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Browns injuries: Myles Garrett a game-time decision after car crash

Garrett has a chance to suit up in Week 4 just a few days after he was involved in a car accident on Monday. Garrett burst a blood vessel in his left eye and suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps. He did not practice all week and is listed as questionable for the game against the Falcons.