Lions Twitter reaction to Matthew Stafford winning a playoff game

Matthew Stafford finally won a playoff game. He never accomplished that feat in 12 seasons as the Detroit Lions quarterback, but Stafford helped the Rams easily advance over the crumbling Arizona Cardinals in the final game of the wild-card round.

The reaction from Lions fans, media and former players on Stafford getting the win with the Rams came flowing in quickly. Because the game was a blowout, many of them came in well before the end of the game.

Most of the reactions were positive in nature and happy for the longtime Lions QB. Some former teammates in Detroit even chimed in with congratulations for No. 9.

I’m so Happy for Stafford!! My guy deserves this!!! — DIGGZ32 (@JamesIhedigbo) January 18, 2022

I’m real life happy for 9! One of the strongest people I’ve ever been around and always puts the team first! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 18, 2022

So damn happy for Matthew Stafford… Dude deserves this — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) January 18, 2022

Regardless of what happens after this, Matthew Stafford has proved a lot of people wrong this season. He’s won big games. He won his division. He won a playoff game. All in his first season away from Detroit. I tried to tell you he wasn’t the problem in Detroit. That’s my guy. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) January 18, 2022

THE LIONS WASTED MATTHEW STAFFORD As soon as he leaves an awful team he’s A PLAYOFF WINNER pic.twitter.com/fiKpzx63h0 — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) January 18, 2022

Really happy for Matthew Stafford. Just sad it didn’t happen here. — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) January 18, 2022

All you idiots I actually spent time arguing with that said Stafford was the problem and needed to be traded. Deadass his first year out of Detroit he wins his first division title and playoff game. — Ku (@KuKhahil) January 18, 2022

Playoff Stafford is a privilege we as a country get to enjoy together tonight — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 17, 2022

Congratulations to #9️⃣ Matthew Stafford finally gets his first playoff win and did it with a near perfect game. I wish it could have happened for him in Honolulu Blue, but I'm still happy for him. pic.twitter.com/ziQjcjtmUP — CindyP (@CanswpP) January 18, 2022