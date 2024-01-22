Lions sign veteran tight end Zach Ertz

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is heading to Detroit in his quest for a second Super Bowl ring.

Ertz is signing with the Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He will initially sign with the practice squad, but if he's ready to go after only a few days of practice, the Lions could elevate him to the active roster against the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who was on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning team. Most recently he started seven games for the Cardinals in 2023, but he asked them to release him while he looked to sign with a contender.

Lions backup tight end Brock Wright suffered an injury yesterday against the Buccaneers and is expected to miss the NFC Championship Game, so if Ertz can learn the offense quickly and get to work on Sunday in San Francisco, he could prove to be a valuable presence for the Lions.