Lions sign Penei Sewell to $112M extension, largest given to offensive lineman

FOX 2 (WJBK) - On the same day the Lions reached huge contract extension for Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team is locking up another core piece of the franchise.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million deal that is the largest given to an offensive lineman, according to published reports. ESPN's Adam Shefter broke the news, adding that Sewell will be getting $85 million guaranteed.

Sewell, 23, was the first draft pick in the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era, chosen seventh overall in 2021.

He led all tackles in total snap count in the regular season and playoffs while allowing only one sack and committing just seven penalties.

St. Brown, who was also drafted in 2021, was made the highest-paird receiver, signing for four years at $120 million – with $77 million guaranteed.