Lions offensive ‘triplets’ ranks near the bottom

The Detroit Lions have gone from one of the most impressive sets of offensive triplets in the league to near the worst. That will happen when jettisoning longtime QB Matthew Stafford, WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and changing out two of the top three RBs in Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson.

D’Andre Swift, coming off an up-and-down rookie season at running back, is the only member of the “triplets” (QBs, WRs, RBs) back in Detroit. And that has the new-look Lions scraping the bottom of the league. In the latest positional triplet rankings from CBS Sports, the Lions package of Jared Goff, Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Jamaal Williams joining Swift ranks 31st in the league.

The only thing keeping the Lions from being dead last is the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston. And the Lions are somewhat propped up by CBS graciously including Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson as the top receiving option.

