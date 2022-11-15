Lions gunning for 1st 3-game win streak in years with some kismet in their corner

The last two Sundays have been good ones to be a Detroit Lions fan. Wins over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 and Chicago Bears in Week 10 have breathed some vitality and positive energy back into the team following the ugly 1-6 start to the 2022 season.

Now the Lions aim to win their third game in a row. That’s something they never did under head coach Matt Patricia.

The last time the Lions won three games in a row was in the 2017 season. Interestingly, that streak took place in Weeks 9-11. Even crazier, the three wins included victories over the Packers and Bears.

Back in Jim Caldwell’s final season as the Lions head coach, Detroit beat Green Bay 30-17 in Week 9, knocked off Cleveland 38-24 in Week 10 and stuffed the Bears 27-24 in Week 11. The troika of victories raised the Lions’ record to 6-4.

Could kismet help the Lions match that streak and improve to 4-6 with a Week 11 win over the New York Giants? Stranger things have happened. Those 2017 Lions beat the Giants 24-10 in New York in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire