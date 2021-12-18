Lions to face Cardinals without RB D’Andre Swift, LB Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their week of practice and released their final injury report of the week. They ruled out two players, placed one on injured reserve and have a number of players questionable for the game.

The details of their injuries are below.

T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve

Hockenson underwent thumb surgery and was placed on injured reserve. The Lions’ top pass catcher is done for the season and will not play against the Cardinals.

Ruled out

LB Julian Okwara (ankle), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

Okwara did not practice all week. He is second on the Lions in sacks with three.

Swift will miss his third straight game. He is the Lions’ leading rusher.

Questionable

LB Alex Anzalone (ankle), DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Will Holden (personal), G Jonah Jackson (back), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh)

Jackson and Holden did not practice all week.

Brockers and Reeves-Maybin were limited all week. Reynolds was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Anzalone missed practice Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week.

Cardinals' final injury report

Ruled out:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

CB Robert Alford (pectoral)

Questionable:

RB James Conner (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (hamstring)

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

DL Corey Peters (knee)

DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

DL Jordan Phillips (thumb)

OL Justin Pugh (calf, illness)

