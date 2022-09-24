Lions elevate Dan Skipper, Anthony Pittman for Week 3 vs. Vikings

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions have elevated offensive lineman Dan Skipper and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the active gameday roster. Both Pittman and Skipper will be in uniform when the Lions visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Skipper could be in line to start at left guard again after a successful debut in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Regular starting LG Jonah Jackson is out with a finger injury. Pittman played on special teams in the Week 2 win.

Teams are allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad to the active gameday roster up to three times before being forced to sign them to the active 53-man roster. This is the second promotion for both Pittman and Skipper.

