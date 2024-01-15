Lions defend low hit that injured Tyler Higbee as how the NFL tells them to tackle

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury when he took a low hit from Lions safety Kerby Joseph on Sunday night, and Joseph has taken some criticism for going low. But Joseph and his teammates say going low is exactly what the league office has instructed players to do in its quest to reduce concussions.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wrote on social media, "It’s how the league office asks us to tackle.”

Anzalone added that Matthew Stafford shouldn't have left his receiver reaching for a pass over the middle and exposing his body like that.

"My point is that it’s a legal hit," Anzalone wrote. "It’s a dangerous, violent sport. It’s legal to cut block DEs full speed while he’s blinded on run plays. The QB should know not the throw this ball and protect his own player. And like I said, I do not want anyone to get hurt out there."

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson echoed that.

“If anybody on the Rams feel like it was dirty, well tell his quarterback don’t put the ball in a place where he gets his player hurt,” Gardner-Johnson said, via ClickonDetroit.com.

Joseph wrote on social media, "I’m praying for bro and his family I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career."

It was an unfortunate injury, but not an intentional one.