Lions 2024 redesigned uniforms released - including new-look blue helmet

FOX 2 (WJBK) - We got an early look at their jerseys when they hit the internet thanks to a leak. The Lions are going with a white jersey, a Honolulu blue jersey, and a new alternate jersey, which will be black. It is the first time they've worn black since 2007.

But the best was saved for last - a show-stopping blue helmet with a black Lion logo on the side and stripes down the middle, to pair with the alternate jersey at the official tonight at a season-ticket holder event down at Ford Field.

"The team’s alternate helmet, which was introduced leading into the 2023 season, now features a black leaping Lion trimmed in silver on the matte blue shell," the team release said. "The leaping Lion is complimented by a black and silver stripe the runs the length of the helmet, as well as a black facemask."

Kerby Joseph came out to model the alternate black uniform, revealing the blue helmet and black pants. Silver stripes are visible on the sleeves, as they are on all three of the new uniforms.

Other changes you may have noticed right away - the numbers and the names with more of a block style. The white numbers on the blue jerseys certainly pop way more than the old silver ones.

"Both primary uniforms feature all three of the teams’ classic colors," said a release from the team. "The jerseys also feature a patch under the inside back collar that pays homage to William Clay Ford, the team’s longtime owner who secured the team’s future in the Motor City. Inspired by Mr. Ford’s classic style, the patch mimics a custom suit label and uses the WCF logo with iconic stripes above his penned signature.

"Both primary jerseys can be paired with either a silver pant option that features blue and white striping down the leg or three unadorned pant options – silver, blue or white."

The home uniform is called "Re-imagined Honolulu Blue."

The helmets are a more shiny silver color with two Honolulu Blue stripes down the middle.

"The team will continue to wear their classic silver helmet with the leaping Lion in redefined Honolulu Blue and trimmed in white on the side of the helmet," the release said. "The updated look will feature a blue and white stripe that ties to the jersey sleeves.

"A blue facemask has been introduced as an additional reference to early 90s teams. The helmet also features a permanent helmet sticker that pays homage to William Clay Ford, showing the classic WCF mark featuring a pair of iconic Ford stripes on the back left of the helmet."

Two unique elements are being used to honor the late owner William Clay Ford, despite the WCF initials being removed from the sleeve of the jerseys.

The first nod comes with a decal of his initials on the back of the helmet and the second, a copy of his signature on the inside of all the game-worn jerseys.

The throwback will still be an option. The Lions will continue to embrace their classic look in an all-silver helmet paired with their classic jersey. The team will have the option of matching the helmet with a silver facemask or providing some contrast with their new blue facemask.

The inside back collar of each jersey has a different slogan - the blue jersey reads "One Pride" while the white has "313" and the black reads "Motor City."

Here is more from the team release:

Home (Primary)

The home jersey features a redefined Honolulu Blue with a classic white number font encased in silver borders and reimagined shoulder striping. The inside collar of the jersey is inscribed with "ONE PRIDE," acknowledging the team’s passionate fans that pack Ford Field each home game.

Road (Primary)

The road jersey presents in classic white with blue numbers encased in silver outlines and shoulder striping in blue and silver. The inside collar of the white jersey is trimmed in Honolulu Blue as a nod to not only the Lions gritty style of play but an homage to the work ethic that built Detroit into an iconic American city. The back of the collar features a "313" wordmark and for the first time in team history, the Lions will wear "DETROIT" across their chest on the road.

ALTERNATE:

Black

The black jersey features blue classic numbers wrapped in a silver outline on a black background and striping in blue and silver on the sleeves. The "LIONS" wordmark will lay across the chest and "MOTOR CITY" is inscribed on a blue trim inside the back color. The black jersey can be paired with either an all-black pant or the team’s blue pant.

Classic

The Lions’ closet will continue to feature a classic uniform as a nod to the late 50s teams that dominated the early era of professional football. The redefined blue is the only change the team made to the classic uniform as they will still feature classic numbers in silver with no outline. The jersey will be paired with silver stripe-less pants and blue socks.