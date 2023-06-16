Lionel Richie's mansion lords over U.S. Open

One of the more unique features of Los Angeles Country Club is the view of Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills mansion, which can be seen from the fourth hole.

Lionel Richie's home overlooks the fourth green on the north course at Los Angeles Country Club. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

The 2023 U.S. Open is currently being played at the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time in the major's 123 year history.

Lionel Richie’s house lording over the US Open is one heck of a flex pic.twitter.com/Fri9jwfxcL — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 15, 2023

According to a May 2007 interview with Architectural Digest, the 28-bedroom house was originally built in 1929 by Harry Koerner and William J. Gage for Carrie Guggenheim.

"It's a house you don't find anywhere, much less 10 minutes from the center of Beverly Hills," Richie said in the interview.

According to Zillow, Richie's mansion is now worth over $26 million. He initially purchased the home in 1999 for $6,000,060, per Redfin.

While spectators at the U.S. Open are able to see parts of the mansion's massive garden on the walking path near the fourth hole, they won't be seeing the four-time Grammy winner out and about. Richie is currently on tour in Europe and isn't set to play in the U.S. until August.