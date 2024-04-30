Lionel Messi setting records, early favorite for MLS MVP, having fun on and off field

For soccer fans in South Florida, The Messi Experience immersive exhibit offers an entertaining, multimedia journey through the life and career of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

For MLS opponents who faced the Argentine maestro in recent weeks, the Messi experience has been anything but fun.

Just when it seems you have him covered, when it appears he has no clear path to the goal, he detects a seam in a split second and strikes with perfect timing and precision. Heading into the home game Saturday against the New York Red Bulls, Messi is on pace to set season scoring records.

Messi has scored an MLS-best nine goals over the past seven games and is tied for the league lead with seven assists. His 16 goal contributions are the most by any player in MLS history in the first seven games of a season and three more than the previous record holders Thierry Henry (13 in 2012) and Carlos Vela (13 in 2019).

Messi also became the first player in league history to make multiple goal contributions in five consecutive games. He scored two goals and had an assist in Miami’s 4-1 win against the New England Revolution and was the main attraction for the record crowd of 65,612 that showed up at Gillette Stadium.

Even by Messi standards, those numbers are impressive.

Not surprisingly, Messi was voted MLS Man of the Matchday for the second time in three weeks.

“We felt pretty good about our defending in that we were limiting their effectiveness in creating clear chances, but that’s Messi, he finds two goals out of nowhere and it exposes you,” Revolution coach Caleb Porter said after the game. “I don’t think he had a ton of touches and effectiveness early on in the game, but he lulls you.”

Revolution playmaker Carles Gil said of Messi: “You need to be focused for 90 minutes. If you only last 45 minutes, he scores two goals and one assist…he’s the best in the world.”

New England defender Xavier Arreaga added: “That’s why Messi is the best one. He can find that space that I think no other player can find. It was hard because the first 35 minutes we did a great job, tried to block most of the paths for Messi, but at the end of the day we couldn’t do that, and he scored two goals.”

Apr 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball as New England Revolution forward Nacho Gil (21) defends in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing four games with a hamstring injury, Messi has led Miami to a 6-2-3 record and the men in pink lead the MLS Eastern Conference with 21 points. The team leads MLS in points per game (1.91), goals scored (26), and goal differential (plus-10).

Last season, it took Inter Miami 24 games to reach 21 points. This year, with Messi and Luis Suarez leading the way, Miami hit 21 points in 11 games.

The season is still long from over, but Messi has emerged as the early favorite for Most Valuable Player. Real Salt Lake forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango is also having a standout year with eight goals and seven assists in 10 games. Apple TV commentator Taylor Twellman was leaning toward Arango last week, but changed his tune on his MLS takes this week:

“It is getting very difficult for me to quantify with words what it’s like to watch Lionel Messi play in person. For Messi to give the fans what they paid for, and then also to rewrite history. Nine goals, seven assists, in seven games – that’s less than 600 minutes. He’s the first player in the league to do so. And the best part is, the Revolution felt like they defended him well! Everyone knows it’s coming yet they freeze in the moment and in the blink of an eye, the man goes to work.

“But the number that stands out to me more is this: In 24 MLS games he’s had since coming to the league, he’s only lost three times. The consummate professional, the demanding winner and more importantly, the greatest of all time. Can you believe there’s people out there that actually think he’s not MVP of the league to this point? What a clown!”

Messi seems to be enjoying the Miami stage of his career, on and off the field. A week ago, he and his wife Antonela attended a dance party with Luis Suarez and his wife. Monday night, he showed up at the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game with his wife, three sons and teammates Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba.

Campana, Taylor are back

Leo Campana and Robert Taylor returned from injury layoffs on Saturday and played significant minutes. They are eager to build on that Saturday against the Red Bulls, who beat Miami (without Messi) 4-0 at Red Bulls Arena in late March.

“It’s time for us to show them how good we really are,” Taylor said. “When we went there, we were not ourselves at all. Now it’s redemption for us.”

Campana said: “I’m happy to be back with the team, getting minutes as a starter. I left the game with positive feelings. Ever since I got here, I’ve had to compete for a starting job, first with Gonzalo (Higuain), then with Josef (Martinez) and now with Luis (Suarez). I know my moment will come if I keep doing things the right way.”

Campana is aiming to play for Ecuador in the upcoming Copa America, which kicks off in the United States on June 20.

“You work every day to earn a spot on your national team,” Campana said. “It’s a great tournament, I played in it in Brazil a few years back, it was an indescribable experience.”

