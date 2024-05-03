Lindsay Gottlieb thinks Talia Von Oelhoffen will blend in easily at USC

USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb has done a better job in the 2024 transfer portal than any other head coach in women’s college hoops. She landed the biggest and best transfer portal target, Kiki Iriafen, and followed up by landing another elite transfer, Talia von Oelhoffen. Gottlieb welcomed von Oelhoffen to USC and was clearly excited by the prospect of being able to coach her:

“Talia is an all-conference player who led her team to an Elite Eight. Her basketball IQ is off the charts, and she’s incredibly versatile. I think we’ll see her thrive in an up-tempo system, and she’s gifted at making those around her better. She’s coming to USC to help us win at the highest levels and will provide leadership that’s so important to any team with championship aspirations. I cannot wait to have her in a Trojan uniform,” Gottlieb said.

When you see Gottlieb talk about von Oelhoffen, you see traits Gottlieb has identified in JuJu Watkins and other 2024 USC players. McKenzie Forbes has a very high basketball IQ. JuJu makes players around her better, something Gottlieb has pointed out in the past. Von Oelhoffen really does seem to be a player who both understands USC’s culture and will enhance it on the court next season.

