Jay Bilas looks at Bronny James’ NBA draft profile

Just how ready is Bronny James for the NBA? Jay Bilas is one of the foremost college basketball analysts in the country, and when college basketball season ends — as it is about to — Bilas moves from game analyst to draft analyst. He weighed in on Bronny James’ NBA draft situation and where he currently stands in the larger draft pecking order.

The thing to remember about Bronny James is that he is no ordinary draft prospect. For most draft-eligible players, it’s a pure assessment of what the individual can do. With Bronny, that calculus does not apply, since Bronny’s immediate value to a team is not his own self or his own production, but the simple fact that LeBron James will come with him as part of a package deal. Drafting Bronny means getting LeBron. In the Los Angeles Lakers’ case, drafting Bronny means keeping LeBron, presumably until the end of his NBA playing career. Bronny can sit on the bench and learn, developing his game on the practice court more than in live-game action. He could get mop-up minutes in the first two years of his NBA career while LeBron plays his remaining seasons and the two spend time together on an NBA roster, sharing plane flights and all the other aspects of NBA life LeBron has experienced for two decades. Sharing that with his son would be special.

Again, this is no ordinary draft situation.

Here’s Jay Bilas on Bronny James:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire