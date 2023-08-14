Lies, acronyms & cheeseburgers: why Jim Harbaugh will likely coach for all of 2023

Over the weekend, news broke that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would likely not be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 college football season, after initially agreeing to the punishment a few weeks prior. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the NCAA's internal politics that resulted in this news and the organization's stunning, "not a cheeseburger," comments that sent this story from semi-reasonable to absurd.

What's clear in all of this is that it will take so long to adjudicate, that Harbaugh may once again return to the NFL in early 2024, right when a full penalty would be issued, letting him coach this season in its entirety and get away scot-free.

In other news, the ACC's attempt to acquire Stanford, Cal-Berkley & SMU has reportedly hit a major snag. ACC stalwarts Florida State, Clemson, NC State & North Carolina are allegedly not in favor of the three new entrants and any deal seems unlikely. The guys talk about what it means for the ACC, the four dissenting schools & the suddenly very lonely Stanford.

In less than two weeks, we have actual college football action. The crew conducts a draft to pick their favorite six games in the opening week of the season.

Closing out the show, a brief entry into the People's Court where the important question is asked: is the Goodyear Blimp spying on SEC schools on behalf of Ohio State?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is all smiles at Big Ten media days. Another reason to smile: is four-game suspension to kick off the 2023 season has likely been delayed until next year at the earliest. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

