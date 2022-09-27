LiAngelo Ball rejoins brother LaMelo on Hornets’ training camp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LiAngelo Ball is teaming up with his brother, but not in Chicago.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that they signed LiAngelo before kicking off training camp. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the deal is non-guaranteed.

LiAngelo rejoins his younger brother, LaMelo, in Charlotte. LiAngelo spent 2021 training camp with the Hornets, as well, before appearing in 36 games for the organization’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The 23-year-old also played in three Summer League games for the Hornets this year and averaged six points per game.

LiAngelo has yet to appear in a regular season NBA game. He will likely be competing for one of the Hornets’ final roster spots as the team looks to trim its roster from 20 down to 15 by the start of the regular season.

LaMelo has been a jolt for the Hornets since being selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He won the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year Award and earned his first All-Star selection in his sophomore season.

While LiAngelo is fighting for a spot alongside his younger sibling in Charlotte, it will be a while before the third Ball brother takes the court. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is set to undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee on Wednesday. The team gave him a four-to-six-week reevaluation timeline for after the procedure, but there is no firm estimation for when he could make his 2022-23 debut.

The Bulls welcome the Hornets to Chicago on Nov. 2 and will host them again on Feb. 2. The two teams will play in Charlotte on Jan. 26 and March 31.