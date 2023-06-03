Lexie Brown drops 26 points in Los Angeles Sparks’ overtime win

Alex Sinatra
Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown is a WNBA champion, an Athletes Unlimited basketball player and was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 WNBA draft, but she is just getting started.

Brown dropped 26 points to help the Sparks defeat the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in overtime, 99-93. The 26 points were a career-high for Brown and included a much-needed 3-pointer with 1:03 left in overtime.

She is averaging 14.5 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game all while averaging a little less than 30 minutes per game.

Brown, however, is more than an athlete and worked with the ACC Network as a college women’s basketball analyst during the 2022-23 season. She is also a member of Athletes Unlimited’s player executive committee. If she wasn’t playing basketball, she would want to be a general manager of a sports team, which makes sense since she has an undergraduate degree in sociology and a master’s in business administration.

She’s a student of the game of basketball and learned directly from her father, Dee Brown, who played 14 seasons in the NBA and also coached two franchises in the WNBA. She is entering her sixth season in the league and seems to be hitting her stride both on and off the court.

Her 26-point game caused quite a stir on social media with people acknowledging her impeccable gameplay.

The Sparks are in action again on June 3 when they take on the Seattle Storm at 7:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game is available nationally on CBS Sports Network.

