Lew-Port grad Roddy Gayle Jr. leaves Ohio State for Michigan

Apr. 22—Niagara Falls native Roddy Gayle Jr. has found a new home.

Roughly three weeks after announcing his intent to transfer from Ohio State, the the Gayle announced his commitment Monday to the Buckeyes' most hated rival, Michigan. The Lewiston-Porter graduate spent two seasons at Ohio State, averaging 9.1 points over 71 games.

Gayle, the No. 85 transfer according to ESPN, had a breakout year, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. He scored in double figures 26 times, with four 20-point outings, including a career-high 32 points against West Virginia.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtzman was fired in February, with assistant Jake Diebler taking over. The Buckeyes went 8-3 and reached the NIT quarterfinals before losing to Georgia, as Diebler was named permanent head coach March 17.

Gayle was one of five Ohio State players to transfer, while also being one of six commitments for Michigan under new coach Dusty May, who led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four two years ago.

The Wolverines also got a commitment from Justin Pippen, son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and former Yale big man Danny Wolf. May takes over for Juwan Howard, who was fired after finishing last in the Big Ten at 3-17 last year.