Breaking News:

Haynes sources: Kawhi Leonard re-signing with Clippers

Levi Strauss sustainability chief leaves Better Cotton Initiative board

·1 min read
The Levi's logo is seen on a shirt in a Levi Strauss store in New York

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co's chief sustainability officer, Jeff Hogue, has left the board of trade body Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), the denim maker said on Friday.

Earlier this year, several brands including Swedish fashion chain H&M and sportswear maker Nike as well as BCI became targets of some Chinese internet users after they raised concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang.

Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to respond to the Chinese attacks, with some wanting BCI to swiftly and forcefully rebut the attacks and others pushing for a slower and more cautious approach, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Members of BCI that promotes sustainable cotton production include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing.

The China branch of BCI, however, said in March it had found no signs of forced labor in Xinjiang.

The Journal said BCI deleted from its website a statement about its concerns in Xinjiang four months ago and has not commented since.

BCI declined to comment.

Levi Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said in April the brand had not been doing any business in Xinjiang in more than a decade, noting China typically accounts for only about 3% of its total revenue.

Hogue, who joined the Dockers brand owner as the sustainability chief last year, is building the sustainability strategy and team, a Levi spokesperson said on Friday. Levi declined to comment on the reason for his stepping down.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."

  • CNN fires three employees for coming into work unvaccinated

    Three staffers at CNN who were reportedly coming into work despite not having taken the coronavirus vaccine have been fired, according to a memo sent out to the company by its president, Jeff Zucker. Mr Zucker sent a memo to staff on Thursday to alert them that the company was changing its return-to-work date, pushing it from 7 September to mid-October. The memo also included the revelation that three staffers who were apparently coming into work without being vaccinated were fired.

  • Yelp now offers a feature that allows businesses to specify COVID-19 vaccine requirements for customers and staff

    Businesses can specify if customers are required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and whether or not all employees are vaccinated.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Several Crypto Indices Complete Significant Bounces

    The Altcoin Index (ALTPERP) has bounced at the long-term support area of $2,815.

  • Uber and Lyft say drivers are earning more than $35 an hour in some cities as the companies scramble to recruit them back

    Uber and Lyft are turning to high hourly pay incentives to get drivers to come back to the apps, both companies said in their Q2 earnings calls.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Covid-19 pandemic fuels surge in new business start-ups

    Rubin Stack, Founder of WorkWall, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss starting a business amid the pandemic and ways COVID-19 has aided in progress in the e-commerce space.

  • New York City to Explore Blockchain for Preventing Deed Fraud in Land Sales

    The city's finance department will work with Medici Land Governance on a proof of concept blockchain for land records.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • OCB, Zig-Zag Maker Republic Tobacco Rebrands As Republic Brands, Seeking To Capture Legal Herb Market

    Republic Tobacco, responsible for rolling papers and smoking accessories brands like OCB, Zig-Zag, JOB, E-Z Wider, TOP, Gambler and Premier, has changed its name to Republic Brands. The rebrand is part of a strategic shift for one of the world’s leading rolling companies. According to management, it represents an evolutionary commitment to innovating the brand. The recent growth in demand for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) market propelled the company to continue prioritizing br

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, #VanLife, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for...

  • Some bar and restaurant owners say requiring vaccines is the only way to end 18 months of hell - and bad Yelp reviews aren't going to change their minds

    Business owners who switched to vaccine-only indoor dining models said the decision best protects their workers and the community.

  • Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories

    (Reuters) -Shein, the fast-growing Chinese online retailer, has not made public disclosures about working conditions along its supply chain that are required by law in the United Kingdom, and the company until recently falsely stated on its website that conditions in the factories it uses were certified by international labor standards bodies, Reuters has found. Shein’s “social responsibility” page states that it “never, ever” engages in child or forced labor, but does not provide the full supply chain disclosures required by British law. The law mandates that firms selling more than 36 million pounds of goods globally per year must provide a statement on a searchable link available on a prominent place on its home page, dated to a financial year and signed by a director, outlining the steps it is taking to prevent modern slavery in its supply chain.