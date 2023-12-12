Late letdown spoils Malik Heath’s incredible go-ahead touchdown catch

Tommy DeVito and Randy Bullock teamed up to spoil an incredible moment for Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Malik Heath.

DeVito led the New York Giants 57 yards and Bullock nailed the game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired after Heath made an incredible catch on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love that gave the Packers a temporary lead late in the fourth quarter.

One play after a potential touchdown was batted out of Heath’s hands in the end zone, the rookie responded with one of the team’s best catches of the 2023 season.

On 3rd-and-goal with 1:34 left, Heath ran an out-route to the front pylon and reached well over his head to catch Love’s pass as he was tumbling out of bounds. After a brief moment of confusion as the ref got back to his feet, a touchdown was signaled and the celebration around Heath ensued.

Here’s the touchdown, the first of Heath’s NFL career:

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) makes a touchdown catch against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The touchdown gave the Packers a 22-21 lead, but it didn’t last. DeVito hit WanDale Robinson for an explosive play, setting up Bullock’s game-winning field goal.

Heath’s touchdown was his only catch of the game and Love’s only touchdown pass.

The score was part of a wild sequence in the fourth quarter. Giants running back Saquon Barkley fumbled while going to the ground at the end of a 34-yard run that could have all but sealed the game, and Packers rookie Carrington Valentine returned the fumble recovery 50 yards to set up Green Bay’s 36-yard touchdown drive.

Heath, an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, was on the field as an injury replacement for both Christian Watson, who was out with a hamstring injury, and Dontayvion Wicks, who suffered an ankle injury.

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) celebrates after scoring touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire