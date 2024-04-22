Leonard Taylor could be a late-round target for Raiders

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named one early and late-round fit that would make the most sense for every team. For the Raiders, LSU QB Jayden Daniels was the early-round fit due to his relationship with Antonio Pierce. The Raiders would love to add Daniels, but trading up inside the top three selections just isn’t realistic.

But the more interesting name in this piece was Miami (FL) DT Leonard Taylor, who is a former five-star recruit with a big pedigree. Here is why PFF believes that he could make sense in Las Vegas:

They could also be a team that would be interested in taking a home run swing on one of the most talented interior defenders – albeit an inconsistent one – in Taylor.

The Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to a huge contract this offseason, but they could use more depth on the interior defensive line. Taylor has the talent to be a high-end starter in the NFL, but he needs to go to the right team and with the right staff in order for him to realize his potential.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders gamble on Taylor sometime on Day 3. He seems like the perfect project for Pierce.

