Raiders land elite right tackle in latest 7-round ESPN mock draft

It is officially the week of the NFL Draft! And that means we will see hundreds of mock drafts posted on social media for the next four days. But one common trend seems to be emerging for the Raiders at pick No. 13.

Most mock drafters are coming around to the idea of the Raiders selecting a right tackle with their first pick. The tackle that has been the most frequently mocked to the Raiders at No. 13 is Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga.

In a recent mock draft by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he mocked Fuaga to the Raiders at No. 13 and then followed it up with Michael Penix Jr. in Round 2. Here is Reid’s reasoning behind the selection:

Last season’s starter at right tackle — Jermaine Eluemunor — left in free agency, creating a void on the right side of the offensive line. But Fuaga would be a plug-and-play option opposite left tackle Kolton Miller. Fuaga’s strength and physical temperament would be an asset to the Raiders’ front, as he gave up only one sack over his last two college seasons.

Antonio Pierce is dead-set on improving the offensive line for the Raiders, regardless of who is at quarterback. They want to be a physical football team and it all starts up front. Fuaga’s power would be a much-needed addition to the right side of the offensive line for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire