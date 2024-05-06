Lennox rallies for high school baseball victory over MVPCS

May 5—CORSICA, S.D. — Lennox scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally for an 8-6 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney on Sunday in a high school baseball matchup.

MVPCS led 6-4 going to the seventh inning but the Orioles had four hits and an MVPCS error to take the lead. Both teams had 10 hits apiece and Lennox overcame six errors, while the Padres made four errors.

For Lennox (8-4), which won its fifth game in a row, Dwayne Moller had two hits, including a home run and scored three times. Talon Eich had two hits and two runs scored, while Ramse Williams knocked in two runs and had two hits. For the Orioles, Braxton Musser started and threw three innings with six hits and four runs (one earned) with three strikeouts. Talon Eich was the winning pitcher in relief with four innings pitched with four hits and two runs allowed with four strikeouts.

For the Padres, Brady Fox had three hits and two runs scored. Tyce Feistner, Isaiah Olson and Tyson Wentland each had two hits. Wentland was the losing pitcher despite throwing 6 2/3 innings, with nine hits allowed, eight runs (one earned) and seven strikeouts. Olson recorded the final out of the seventh inning.

MVPCS (3-4) will play Scotland/Menno at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Plankinton.