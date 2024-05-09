How do Leicester survive next season?

[BBC]

It is going to be an interesting situation for Leicester straight away when they come up because of the potential points deduction situation, the spending situation and what the manager is going to be allowed to bring in.

They went big last year but they might start 2024-25 off on minus numbers. If the manager does not get given certainties about what will happen, then Leicester will not need to worry about any signings... their problem will be finding a new manager.

That will be the first and foremost thing to happen at the football club so there is a lot to think about and a lot to decide - and quickly.

How important is it that Enzo Maresca stays at the club? From his side, I do not think it is that important because he will get another role given the job he has done at King Power Stadium.

But the problem will be for Leicester City who will have go through everyone again. Even so, playing in the Premier League will be different because even when you have a manager who knows how to keep the ball, how he wants players to play and how to win lots of games, your team can still get beaten every single week. Just have to look at Burnley this season - they have not managed to get anywhere near it and that could happen to Leicester.

When you look at who is coming up - including potentially through the play-offs - and you look at the Premier League teams that will be trying to hold on, allied to everything going on Leicester City, there will be a lot to do for the Foxes to stay up next season.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nicola Pearson