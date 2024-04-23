Leicester City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leicester City FC 1 - 0 Southampton FC

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:37

Hand ball by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:37

Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:37

Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:35

Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:34

Offside, Leicester City. Abdul Fatawu is caught offside.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:33

Foul by Ché Adams (Southampton).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:32

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:30

Delay in match because of an injury Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:29

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shea Charles.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:29

Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:28

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Justin.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:26

Goal! Leicester City 1, Southampton 0. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:24

Foul by Joe Aribo (Southampton).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:22

Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:21

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:22

Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:20

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:17

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:17

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:14

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:19

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:14

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a cross.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:13

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:14

Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:13

Attempt saved. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:11

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:11

Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:11

Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:09

Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:08

Foul by James Justin (Leicester City).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:04

Offside, Southampton. Ché Adams is caught offside.

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:02

Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

Leicester City vs Southampton

20:01

First Half begins.

Leicester City vs Southampton

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leicester City vs Southampton

19:00

