Legendary Racer Mario Andretti Is Being Excluded From F1. Congress Wants to Know Why.

Formula 1’s leadership may have some explaining to do.

A dozen U.S. lawmakers want to know why Mario Andretti has so far been excluded from racing’s premier championship, according to NBC News. The bipartisan group has even written to F1’s owners, Liberty Media, demanding answers.

The legendary driver may be a former world champion and the ambassador for the Circuit of the Americas, where the U.S. Grand Prix is held each year, but that hasn’t been enough to convince F1 to let him join up as an owner. Earlier this year, Andretti and his technical partner, Cadillac, had their application for a spot on the grid in 2025 or 2026 turned down, despite it having been approved by racing’s governing body, FIA, according to ESPN. The U.S.-based Liberty Media, which owns F1, claimed the rejection was because it didn’t believe Andretti’s team would be competitive or add to the championship.

Andretti was understandably dismayed by the decision, and it’s now clear he isn’t the only one. A group of congressional representatives from both sides of the aisle—led by Republican Rep. John James of Michigan—also wants an explanation for the snub.

On Wednesday, just days before Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, the group sent a letter to Liberty Media expressing concern that “anti-competitive actions” were being taken to prevent two American companies, Andretti Global and Cadillac-owner General Motors, from joining the sport, according to NBC. The letter also invoked the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 in asking if F1’s European teams were being unfairly shielded from competition. The group also held a news conference to explain why it took issue with Liberty Media’s decision.

“We’re ready with everything that’s needed. Give us a green light and let us do our thing,” Andretti said during the event. “Our team, Andretti Global, is part of every major racing discipline in the world. … Formula 1 is the one that’s left. And we want to be part of that.”

Andretti and Cadillac’s bid to join F1 may have been turned down, but Liberty Media hasn’t completely closed the door to the team. In its rejection, the championship’s owner said that Andretti could possibly join as soon as 2028 if it could convince General Motors to be an engine builder instead of just a technical partner. If the famed racer’s congressional supporters have their way, that may no longer be required.

