Leeds fan ‘slashed in neck’ after row over alleged tragedy chants

The Leeds fan who was allegedly slashed outside Carrow Road - X

A Leeds United supporter claims his father was “slashed in the neck” by a gang of taunting supporters outside the club’s Championship play-off semi-final at Norwich.

The fan posted on social media that the attackers were taunting Leeds fans with chants about Galatasaray, where two supporters were killed 24 years ago.

Police did not respond to immediate requests for comment after the Leeds fan – identifying himself only as @‌DorsettHottub – posted an image of his father with a gash on his chin and throat, with a blood-stained t-shirt.

The attack was said to have taken place outside Carrow Road after he apparently confronted Norwich fans about their alleged tragedy chanting.

The victim’s son posted: “We came out of Carrow Road after the game to chants of Turks with knives and Galatasaray.... whilst asking the lads why it was said, my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can…”

Police outside Carrow Road after reports of a Leeds fan being slashed - X

One BBC broadcaster on the scene suggested one Norwich City fan had been arrested but officers have yet to comment.

Police had announced a heightened policing operation ahead of the 0-0 first leg.

Supt Kris Barnard, operational policing commander on the day, said the force had “extra officers on duty in and around the stadium and the city centre to welcome fans into the city, and keep people safe”.

We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary.. whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can… @LUFC

if anyone knows anything please speak up #lufc #ncfc pic.twitter.com/9rCfSVTBx4 — Hot Tub Hire Dorset (@DorsetHottub) May 12, 2024

During the match, neither side fashioned many scoring chances in a cagey affair which will be decided in the second leg at Elland Road on Thursday.

Leeds had the ball in the net on the half-hour mark through Junior Firpo following a defensive mix-up between Angus Gunn and centre-back Shane Duffy.

A raised flag against Georginio Rutter in the build-up saw it chalked off, however, with television replays appearing to suggest it had been a close but correct call.

Both teams approached the play-offs after a dip in form, with Norwich winning just two of their final seven league games to scrape into sixth while Leeds managed just two wins in eight to blow their chances of going up automatically.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.