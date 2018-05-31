LeBron James went full AC/DC with his pre-Game 1 outfit at the NBA Finals

LeBron James arrives to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James dragged his Cleveland Cavaliers team past the Boston Celtics and into the 2018 NBA Finals, so he’s going to wear whatever he wants to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Apparently, that decision was shorts.

The Cavaliers’ star made waves as soon as he stepped off the team bus.

The Cavs’ MVP shows off his calves





Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ shorts

Naturally, Twitter users rushed to judgement and jokes once James’ wardrobe decision went public. Here are the best we could find:

He’s just proud of his “calves”. I’ll show myself out https://t.co/a1828Ft0PO — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 31, 2018





lebron doing more with less, what’s new pic.twitter.com/TCjx3R3qNW — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 31, 2018





LeBron should have to give back one of his MVP trophies for this. pic.twitter.com/ptAMYIE0fy — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 31, 2018

If LeBron can normalize suits with shorts for summer weddings he’s better than Jordan https://t.co/1xDXIedHoe — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 31, 2018





FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK pic.twitter.com/wDTtp74Apl — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) May 31, 2018





I'M ON THE HIIIIIIIGH WAY TO HELL https://t.co/PIyEaC28P9 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) May 31, 2018





SERIES LEADS DONE DIRT CHEAP https://t.co/NyzDbp1XIK — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 31, 2018





LeBron James arrived at Game 1 of the NBA Finals with about 50 percent of his usual pants. (@Cavs/Twitter)

The Warriors’ response to LeBron’s shorts

Not to be outdone, Draymond Green made sure the Warriors had a contestant in the ridiculous outfit department by showing up with some multi-colored (full-sized) pants, while Nick Young wore, well …

Draymond Green arrives to Game 1 with multi-colored pants.pic.twitter.com/2dNepLKiyE — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 31, 2018





Swaggy with SO much sauce. pic.twitter.com/VbeNDUOY6Q — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 31, 2018





At some point, we have been told a basketball game is expected to start tonight.

