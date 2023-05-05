LeBron James takes mysterious tumble to floor in Lakers-Warriors Game 2

Watch LeBron take odd, unprompted tumble to floor in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James took a mysterious spill on the Chase Center hardwood floor Thursday night.

In the closing seconds before halftime in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, James oddly fell to the ground, unprompted by any nearby player.

The Warriors attempted to heave a full-court pass to get one last shot off before the second-quarter buzzer sounded, but Rui Hachimura deflected it away. James appeared to go for the basketball but found himself on the ground instead.

Whoops!

The Lakers also stumbled their way through Game 2. Golden State outscored Los Angeles 41-23 in the second quarter and 43-24 in the third to take a commanding 30-point lead into the fourth quarter.

If the Warriors can close it out Thursday night, the Western Conference semifinals will be tied one game apiece heading into Saturday's Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

