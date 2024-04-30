If LeBron James is stuck with the Lakers, it’s worse for DeMar DeRozan

The drama surrounding LeBron James is profound, after the Los Angeles Lakers got eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Yet, if you think LeBron is stuck and in an uncomfortable position with his NBA team, it’s hardly the worst example of such a situation. It’s even worse for Chicago Bulls guard and USC Trojans legend DeMar DeRozan.

Never mind that DeRozan was a finalist for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award (won by Stephen Curry). Never mind that DeRozan took pride in his accomplishments this past season.

“Leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring means a lot. It just shows the trust my teammates and coaches have in me,” DeRozan said.

Never mind that DeRozan led the NBA in fourth-quarter and overtime points, scoring 550 and a Bulls franchise record 56, respectively.

Never mind that DeRozan was an iron man for the Bulls this past season, playing nearly 3,000 minutes. The player himself is fantastic, but his situatio with his NBA team is grim and dreary.

The Chicago Bulls have been eliminated in the play-in round each of the past two NBA seasons. They are good enough to make the play-in round, not good enough to get past it, and not bad enough that they can get elite draft picks to rebuild. They are stuck in purgatory, far more than LeBron James and the Lakers are. The Lakers could grab a few pieces which might increase their upside. The Bulls have a stagnant organization with no clear desire to get a lot better. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf doesn’t like being terrible, but he doesn’t mind being mediocre and living in the mushy middle of the NBA.

DeRozan is doing what he can for the Bulls, but the Bulls aren’t doing all they can for him. It’s a shame.

DeMar DeRozan played 2,984 minutes this season. The most by any player in a season in the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/hzEuEC3lzj — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 14, 2024

