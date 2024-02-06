LeBron James, Sixers, Suns have most to lose heading into NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline can make or break a team’s season. And the clock is ticking.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ominously pointed out with a social media post of an hourglass. Some teams are looking to add a missing piece that can take them from pretender to contender, while other teams are ready to throw the towel in on the season and salvage parts for future draft picks.

Either way, the next 48 hours could yield some serious wheeling and dealing.

Teams and players with the most to lose heading into the trade deadline:

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

2024 NBA TRADE DEADLINE: Your complete guide on what to expect in this year's market

NBA TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: Everything to know on latest trades, deals as deadline looms

LeBron James

The Lakers were able to band together to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament – where James won the Tournament MVP and was named to the All-Tournament team – but they have underachieved and gone 12-16 since. James has continued to play at an elite level, averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists in his 21st season, but he won't be able to hold off Father Time forever. (James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in November for the most career minutes played in the regular season and playoffs). If the Lakers want to capitalize on James' remaining years, they need to get some scoring help.

Feb. 5: The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) gets a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have made it clear they have championship aspirations. In August, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn't sign an extension with the franchise until the Bucks proved they were willing to compete for a title. Since then, the Bucks acquired All-Star Damian Lillard, signed Antetokounmpo to an extension, fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin and hired veteran coach Doc Rivers. Yet, the team is still not a championship contender. The Bucks have the 19th-highest defensive rating in the league (116.4) and desperately need to improve defensively to contend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed an extension after the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard, but Milwaukee is underperforming.

Jordan Poole

Poole had a breakout season with the Golden State Warriors in 2021-22, where he won an NBA title and led the league in free-throw percentage (92.5%). An altercation with Draymond Green led to his eventual trade to the Washington Wizards in July 2023. The Wizards may be looking to move Poole ahead of the trade deadline, but his on-court antics are having an adverse effect on his trade value. He's averaging a modest 16.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, but Poole has more Shaqtin' A Fool features this season than highlights. If he doesn't start playing better, he will be stuck with the rebuilding Wizards.

Jordan Poole tries to get around Alec Burks during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 27.

Philadelphia 76ers

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid has continued his dominance this season, averaging a league-high 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, but hasn't been a mainstay in the lineup due to injuries. Embiid has missed 15 games this season and the Sixers have been 4-11 in his absence. Now that Embiid's expected to miss extended time while recovering from a corrective procedure on the lateral meniscus in his left knee, the Sixers, who currently sit in fifth place, need help more than ever to stay afloat in the competitive Eastern conference. Tyrese Maxey is having a breakout season. Will the Sixers add another scorer?

Damian Lillard

Lillard got his wish and forced his way out of Portland and to a contender in the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard has proved that he's a bonafide scorer – he dropped a franchise-record 39 points in his debut with the Bucks in October – but there's a lot of pressure on Lillard to prove that he can win when it matters. He's only taken the Trailblazers as far as the Conference Finals once during his 11-year stint in Portland. It's also worth noting that the Bucks gave up a key part of their defensive identity in Jrue Holiday to acquire Lillard.

Damian Lillard drives to the basket against Anfernee Simons and his old team.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns made it to the 2021 NBA Finals, but have struggled to replicate playoff success and were booted out of the Western Conference semifinals the past two seasons. The Suns acquired Kevin Durant last February and Bradley Beal in June to join Devin Booker to form a big three, but all three have dealt with various injuries throughout the season. And when Booker, Durant, Beal or the other starters are not scoring, the Suns rank dead last in the league in bench points per game (27.7). If Phoenix wants to make a deep playoff run, it needs to add depth to its bench.

Contributing: Jeff Zillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline: LeBron James, Sixers, Bucks have most to lose