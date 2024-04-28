LeBron James scores 30 points as Los Angeles Lakers earn a ‘lifeline’ against Denver Nuggets

LeBron James scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers avoided a first-round elimination in the Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Four-time NBA champion James rose to the occasion, as did Anthony Davies, who had 25 points and 23 rebounds in the 119-108 win in LA.

It was the Lakers’ first victory over the Nuggets since December 2022, ending Denver’s 11-game winning streak in the fixture.

“We’ve given ourselves another lifeline, and it’s a one-game series for us,” James told reporters.

Game 5 will be held in Denver Monday and the defending champion, leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, could secure the series on home soil.

“Monday’s game is the most important game of the season for us, and we understand that and we know that. It’s that stage where you lose, you’re done,” James added.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić earned his second triple-double of the series. He recorded 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 104-84 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series advantage.

The Oklahoma City Thunder leads its series with the New Orleans Pelicans 3-0 after a 106-85 win Saturday, while the Orlando Magic defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-89 to tie their series 2-2.

