LeBron James is pulling for Caitlin Clark amid backlash: 'I've been in that seat before'

Caitlin Clark may not have a bigger fan than the one she has in LeBron James.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer says he’s “rooting” for Clark to succeed as she begins her career with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever as one of the highest-profile athletes — male or female — in the professional ranks in some time.

“My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, I just think just, be a horse, man,” James said May 22 on the “Mind the Game” podcast with J.J. Redick.

“The Kentucky Derby. Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft.

“Kind of keep your mouth shut and just learn from the vets. When they ask, you voice your opinion, if they want your opinion early on, because everybody is looking for you to say anything and they’re going to splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing.”

James pointed out that Clark has already proven to be a transcendent talent, based on her ability to drum up interest in women's basketball.

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: more people want to watch. More people want to tune in,” he said.

“Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it f---ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA,” he added.

Caitlin Clark: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

The Fever made Clark the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft in April, but the team is off to an 0-4 start, with the former Iowa Hawkeyes sharpshooter averaging a team-high 17 points per game.

James, who was an equally hyped prospect when he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft, said she needs to tune out naysayers and any backlash from those who want to see her fail.

“I’m rooting for Caitlin because I’ve been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills,” he said.

James compared Clark to his son Bronny, who declared for the NBA draft after one season at the University of Southern California, where he averaged 4.8 points per game.

“I’m just kind of in this mode right now because I’m getting the same thing from watching my son, who’s a 19-year-old, kind of getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream,” James said.

“There’s a very small number of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport. And we have grown-ass men and women out here doing whatever they can to try and make sure that does not happen. That is the weirdest thing in the world, but it is what it is and I’m glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com