LeBron James praises Kevin Durant while throwing shade at the Trail Blazers

It was hard for LeBron James to stay away from the topic of Kevin Durant on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers had just lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to Golden State Warriors, and the Warriors were driven by a standout performance from Durant. He scored 43 points, and received some incredible praise from LeBron.

“Kevin Durant is one of the best players I’ve ever played against, that this league has ever seen.”

In his press conference on Thursday, LeBron couldn’t avoid more questions about KD. One reporter asked him if he thought Durant was going to be a superstar back when LeBron faced him and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals. LeBron answered with an unqualified yes, and when he elaborated, he couldn’t resist throwing some shade at the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Everybody knew that besides… Portland." LeBron had some big things to say on KD.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2v3AsALcF3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2018





Think the Trail Blazers still regret drafting Greg Oden No. 1 in the 2007 draft instead of Durant, who went No. 2? LeBron certainly thinks so, since he said “everybody knew” Durant was destined for greatness “… except Portland.”

He did apologize to Portland after saying that, while smiling and almost cracking up. Sorry, Trail Blazers. You can’t deny the truth.

LeBron James says Kevin Durant is one of the best players he’s ever faced, and the Trail Blazers really whiffed when they didn’t draft him. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

