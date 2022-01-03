LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson in career free throws

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James, who is 7-of-8 on free throws tonight, has passed Oscar Robertson for 4th on the all time made free throws list. He has 7,695 for his career. Only Karl Malone (9,787), Moses Malone (8,531) and Kobe Bryant (8,378) have made more.

LeBron says Avery Bradley knows exactly how to make his mark on the offensive end around guys who handle and are more capable playmakers. One of the reasons he’s succeeded in both stints in L.A. is because he doesn’t try to play outside what he does well, LeBron says. – 12:53 AM

LeBron James says Melo’s attitude and approach is a “breath of fresh air” with how he’s accepted his role on the team and what he means to the game: “I’m happy as hell I finally get the opportunity to team up with him for a full season.” – 12:50 AM

LeBron said “We’ve been playing good basketball of late,” that the Lakers are “Trending in the right direction” despite a few losses that they’ve suffered prior to winning 3 of the last 4. – 12:47 AM

LeBron James 19th season:

28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 pic.twitter.com/hIzMl06QiO – 11:59 PM

Ugly game, but Lakers hold off Timberwolves, 108-103…

-Lebron 26pts 7rebs 5ast 3stls

-Monk 22pts 2blks

-Westbrook 20pts 5ast (9 turnovers)

-Avery 14pts 4rebs 4steals

-Carmelo 14pts

Lakers now 19-19 on season…Next game Tues vs Kings

Lakers hold on to beat Minnesota 108-103. They have won three out of their last four games — all games in which LeBron started at center. This one exposed some of the problems with going small (outrebounded x2, 56-28) but it’s a win in a game they needed to win. – 11:55 PM

FINAL: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 103.

LeBron James’ 30-point game streak ended at 7 tonight.

He’s clearly lost a step, might need to think about retiring. pic.twitter.com/mvg7t1H7Ow – 11:53 PM

Man LeBron had Beverley right in front of him and was six feet from the hoop and passed it out for a 3. Wolves breathe a sigh of relief there. Good TO by Finch. It was getting frazzled. – 11:25 PM

The Timberwolves, without Towns and Russell, lead a Lakers team that has LeBron and Russ playing, 80-78, heading into the fourth. – 11:14 PM

LeBron has 22 on 9 shots. And I don’t think he’s playing particularly well tonight. It just shows how off the charts his efficiency is – 11:00 PM

The Lakers up 57-54 at halftime. They’re up, but without a traditional center have struggled to contain Naz Reid (17 and 7) in the middle. LeBron and Malik Monk both have 14 points. Westbrook struggling with 7 turnovers. – 10:36 PM

Lakers open 57-54 lead over Minny at half. LeBron James, Malik Monk both have 14 points. Russell Westbrook has 10 points, but 7 turnovers. – 10:34 PM

LeBron James vs. Naz Reid: the classic center duel the small-ball NBA has deprived us of in recent years. – 10:34 PM

LeBron out here getting cardio tonight – 10:19 PM

it’s so fascinating whenever the lakers go small with lebron on the bench – 10:05 PM

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers

– Edwards over 23.5 pts

Ant in LA… Lotta usage available without KAT + DLo

– Beasley over 18.5 pts

Been bombin lately

– LeBron over 5.5 made FTs

Wolves foul a ton, particularly big wings

– Westbrook under 9.5 asts

Think Russ looks to attack – 8:57 PM

Frank Vogel says he’ll go with the same starting lineup as Friday — LeBron, Stanley Johnson, Russ, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk. – 7:48 PM

OBJ!!!!!!! Ya heard – 3:48 PM

🆕 @TheAthletic

Eric Bledsoe, dubbed “Mini-LeBron” 10 years ago by @Jamal Crawford, has appeared in every Clippers game this season.

There was no more important time for that availability than this 5-in-7 that ended with a legitimate statement win in BK.

https://t.co/O0Qgn2IUcf pic.twitter.com/PVeKKovt6u – 12:47 PM

