LeBron James has epic 56-point game, tells courtside Rams QB Matthew Stafford it was all for him

Matthew Stafford is now a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. So what are the perks of living as a star in Hollywood?

How about courtside seats to a Los Angeles Lakers game while treated to a historic LeBron James performance. Even better? Acknowledgments from The King himself throughout the game.

James had one of his greatest performances Saturday night in a 124-116 win against his nemesis Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. And apparently, it was all for Stafford.

That's right, the quarterback fresh off a Super Bowl 56 win with the Los Angeles Rams, was sitting a few feet away from the Lakers bench and interacted with James while he cooked the Warriors.

Lakers forward LeBron James hugs Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after defeating the Golden State Warriors 124-116 at Crypto.com Arena.

James, who coincidentally scored 56 points, tied for the third-most in his legendary career, hit back-to-back deep 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers the lead, and said something to an impressed Stafford on his way back to the bench.

In the final minute, coming out of a timeout, James told Stafford he was the inspiration for the virtuoso performance.

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show," James said, as Stafford and his wife, Kelly, laughed and cheered.

It was the 13th time James has had at least 50 points in a regular-season game. He finished 19-for-31 and hit six of his 11 3-point attempts. At 37 years old, he's averaging 29.4 points per game, third in the NBA just a tick behind Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And after his on-court, postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, James found Stafford and the two continued the bromance with a hug. Kelly got a handshake and a finger point.

Yes, the Staffords are loving their new life in L.A.

The stumbling Lakers (28-35) are ninth in the Western Conference, meaning they'd need to win two play-in tournament games to reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Stafford has a few more months to enjoy with his family, which includes four young daughters, before NFL offseason workouts begin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: LeBron James scores 56, tells Matthew Stafford it was for him