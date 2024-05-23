LeBron James Drops 4 Encouraging Words For Caitlin Clark Amid Her Rookie Season

LeBron James knows all too well the pressures that come with being a rookie in professional basketball.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Mind the Game,” his podcast with NBA analyst and former NBA player JJ Redick, James offered some advice to WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever.

Redick was discussing some of the “vitriol” he thinks Clark has received from some of her peers in the league when he asked the Los Angeles Lakers star to weigh in.

After reflecting on his own experience as a rookie in the NBA 20 years ago, James gave a few words of advice to Clark: “Put your blinders on.”

“Go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft,” he said.

He added that rookies should “kind of keep your mouth shut ... and just learn from the vets.”

James then celebrated the fact that Clark is helping to bring more attention to the WNBA, saying he’s “rooting for Caitlin.”

Caitlin Clark photographed during the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, May 20, 2024. via Associated Press

Basketball fans have closely watched and scrutinized Clark’s performance in the WNBA since she made her regular-season game debut in the league last week.

The Fever lost their first four games of the season. Clark, who was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, dropped 17 points in the team’s latest game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Speaking about the loss against the Sun, Clark said in a post-game press conference that she and her teammates are focused on looking ahead after a losing streak.

“You got to keep your head up, but you also have to get a fire within you that is upset and not okay with losing four straight to open the year,” she said.

“This is helping us get better,” the Fever star added.

