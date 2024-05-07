LeBron James details Draymond Green’s importance to Warriors

Draymond Green has helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four championships. He is seen as a generational defensive talent, who is arguably the best defender of his era. However, due to Green’s style of play, his impact is often overlooked by NBA fans who don’t tune into every Warriors game, as what Green provides, doesn’t always resonate with the box score.

During a recent episode of LeBron James and JJ Redick’s ‘Mind The Game’ podcast, LeBron detailed the value that Green provides to his team. He also noted how his presence helps open the floor for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green’s biggest asset, offensively for Golden State is his ability to get Steph open, Klay open and then play in the pocket,” LeBron said. “Where his asset is four-on-three and now his IQ kicks in. That’s the threat.”

Green is one of the most cerebral players in the NBA. His ability to read his opponents’ movements and make decisions at speed is what makes him such a vital part of the Warriors offensive and defensive rotation.

Green signed a four-year $100 million contract extension last summer. He has three years remaining on that deal, and will undoubtedly be hoping to help Golden State contend for more championships in the coming years.

